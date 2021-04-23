Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,254. The stock has a market cap of $390.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

