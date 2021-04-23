Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,817. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.