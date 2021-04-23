Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on May 17th

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by 75.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

