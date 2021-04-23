Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.23 Million

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $961.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $942.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $701.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,903. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.