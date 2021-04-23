TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 90.6% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $141,520.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

