Texas Instruments Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

