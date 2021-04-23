Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.16.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

