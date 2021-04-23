Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $115.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Q2 posted sales of $92.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $490.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $596.53 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. 1,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

