Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243,497.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $243,497.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

