Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Tapestry accounts for 3.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

