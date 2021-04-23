Pacific Financial Group Inc. Invests $232,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $268.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,167. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

