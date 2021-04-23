Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.97, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,325.36.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

