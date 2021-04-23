CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.45 million to $76.60 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $80.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 2,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $273.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

