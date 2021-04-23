Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Celanese stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

