Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDC. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teradata by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

