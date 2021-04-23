Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $46.67 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $46,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 118.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 33,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,774.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,545. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.97 and a 200-day moving average of $335.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

