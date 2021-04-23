ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

