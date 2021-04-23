Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.