Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,074 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $325.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.80 and a 200 day moving average of $283.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

