Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 166 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

