Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.38.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. 98,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 102,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.