2,847 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.