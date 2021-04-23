Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $195,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

GD stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. 1,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,600. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

