Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 13,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

