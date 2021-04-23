KeyCorp Increases ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $60.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,647.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.