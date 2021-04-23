Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $6.89 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

