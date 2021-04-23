Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1,412.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Trex were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,383. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

