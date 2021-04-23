Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 900 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,810. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

