U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 130,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,177. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

