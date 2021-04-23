Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,440. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

