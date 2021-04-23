Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.03.

Nasdaq stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.29. 3,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.91. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.82 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

