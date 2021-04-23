Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

CBNK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.