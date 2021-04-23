Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.