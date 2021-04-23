Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.