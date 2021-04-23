Regent Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

