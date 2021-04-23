First United Bank Trust Has $317,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

PRU opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

