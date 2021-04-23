Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.05 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

