Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 7,441 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

