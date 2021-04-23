CPUchain 1-Day Volume Reaches $542.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $58,865.24 and $542.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 47,013,800 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

