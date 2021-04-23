Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $44,576,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

