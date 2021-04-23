Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.53. 1,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

