Morgan Stanley Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $8.50

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.80 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,636. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

