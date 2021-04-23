Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) PT Raised to $280.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $250.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.97. 4,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,317. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $113.07 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

