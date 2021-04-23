Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. 4,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

