Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 70,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

