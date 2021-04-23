2,710 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,118. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

