91,000 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,963. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

