GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of GeoPark worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPRK. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 105,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.