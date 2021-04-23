Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

