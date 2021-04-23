Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,052,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.05. 636,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,199,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

