Affiance Financial LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,453. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.